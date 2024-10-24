FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.sfa.com.sd

Address

Baladia Street,

P.O. Box 437,

11111 KHARTOUM

Sudan

Contact

Phone: +249-183/560088

Email:info@sfa.sd

Fax: +249-183/560088

Organisation

President

Mutasim SIRELKHATIM

Vice President

Osama ABOBAKIR

General Secretary

Magdi SHAMS ELDIN

Treasurer

Osama ABOBAKIR

Media And Communication Manager

Tarig ATTA SALIH

Technical Director

Mohamed MAZDA

National Coach Men

James APPIAH

National Coach Women

Farouk JABRA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gamal ELGHALE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Salaheldin SAEED

Referee Coordinator

Ahmed ELTEGANE

