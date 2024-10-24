Sudan Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.sfa.com.sd
Address
Baladia Street,
P.O. Box 437,
11111 KHARTOUM
Sudan
Contact
Phone: +249-183/560088
Email:info@sfa.sd
Fax: +249-183/560088
Organisation
President
Mutasim SIRELKHATIM
Vice President
Osama ABOBAKIR
General Secretary
Magdi SHAMS ELDIN
Treasurer
Osama ABOBAKIR
Media And Communication Manager
Tarig ATTA SALIH
Technical Director
Mohamed MAZDA
National Coach Men
James APPIAH
National Coach Women
Farouk JABRA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gamal ELGHALE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Salaheldin SAEED
Referee Coordinator
Ahmed ELTEGANE
Updates from the Sudan Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Men's Ranking
Argentina still top FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™, Comoros continue climb
24 Oct 2024
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023