Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
32
2
Serbia
SerbiaSRB
1517.43
33
2
Peru
PeruPER
1512.68
34
2
Scotland
ScotlandSCO
1506.89
35
2
Türkiye
TürkiyeTUR
1505.28
36
3
Egypt
EgyptEGY
1500.38
Highlights
34th
Current rank
13th
Highest Rank
88th
Lowest Rank
41st
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
16
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
34--
2023
363036
2022
423945
2021
383849
2020
484550
2019
504053
2018
383142
2017
322967
2016
674067
2015
522852
