World Ranking
Scotland
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
34th
Current rank
13th
Highest Rank
88th
Lowest Rank
41st
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
16
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|34
|-
|-
2023
|36
|30
|36
2022
|42
|39
|45
2021
|38
|38
|49
2020
|48
|45
|50
2019
|50
|40
|53
2018
|38
|31
|42
2017
|32
|29
|67
2016
|67
|40
|67
2015
|52
|28
|52
The Scottish Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?