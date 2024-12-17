FIFA.com

The Scottish Football Association

The Scottish Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.scottishfa.co.uk

Address

Hampden Park,

G42 9AY GLASGOW

Scotland

Contact

Phone: +44-141/616 6000

Email:info@scottishfa.co.uk

Fax: +44-141/616 6001

Organisation

President

Michael MULRANEY

Vice President

Leslie GRAY

Michael MULRANEY

General Secretary

Ian MAXWELL

Treasurer

Rucelle SOUTAR

Media And Communication Manager

Darryl BROADFOOT

Technical Director

Andrew GOULD

National Coach Men

Steve CLARKE

National Coach Women

Michael McARDLE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

William YOUNG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

William COLLUM

Referee Coordinator

Steven George HARRIS

Futsal Coordinator

Andrew GOULD

Scotland Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings