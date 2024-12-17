The Scottish Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.scottishfa.co.uk
Address
Hampden Park,
G42 9AY GLASGOW
Scotland
Contact
Phone: +44-141/616 6000
Email:info@scottishfa.co.uk
Fax: +44-141/616 6001
Organisation
President
Michael MULRANEY
Vice President
Leslie GRAY
Michael MULRANEY
General Secretary
Ian MAXWELL
Treasurer
Rucelle SOUTAR
Media And Communication Manager
Darryl BROADFOOT
Technical Director
Andrew GOULD
National Coach Men
Steve CLARKE
National Coach Women
Michael McARDLE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
William YOUNG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
William COLLUM
Referee Coordinator
Steven George HARRIS
Futsal Coordinator
Andrew GOULD
