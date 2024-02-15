World Ranking
Samoa
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
184
|913.02
185
|897.3
186
|896.78
187
|896.62
188
|890.97
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
186th
Current rank
146th
Highest Rank
204th
Lowest Rank
180th
Average Rank
55
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|186
|-
|-
2023
|186
|186
|190
2022
|191
|191
|193
2021
|193
|193
|194
2020
|194
|194
|194
2019
|194
|194
|197
2018
|197
|191
|198
2017
|194
|189
|194
2016
|191
|167
|191
2015
|167
|162
|198
