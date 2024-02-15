World Ranking
Samoa
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
184
Bhutan
BhutanBHU
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook IslandsCOK
897.3
186
Samoa
SamoaSAM
896.78
187
Macau
MacauMAC
896.62
188
American Samoa
American SamoaASA
890.97
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
186th
Current rank
146th
Highest Rank
204th
Lowest Rank
180th
Average Rank
55
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
186--
2023
186186190
2022
191191193
2021
193193194
2020
194194194
2019
194194197
2018
197191198
2017
194189194
2016
191167191
2015
167162198
