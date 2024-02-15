World Ranking
Rwanda
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
131
1
|1113.57
132
2
|1110.17
133
|1107.04
134
|1104.26
135
|1102.1
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
133rd
Current rank
64th
Highest Rank
178th
Lowest Rank
124th
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|133
|-
|-
2023
|133
|133
|140
2022
|137
|136
|137
2021
|135
|127
|135
2020
|133
|131
|133
2019
|131
|129
|138
2018
|137
|112
|138
2017
|113
|93
|128
2016
|92
|85
|121
2015
|101
|64
|101
