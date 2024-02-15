World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
131
1
Solomon Islands
Solomon IslandsSOL
1113.57
132
2
Malaysia
MalaysiaMAS
1110.17
133
Rwanda
RwandaRWA
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
NicaraguaNCA
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe IslandsFRO
1102.1
Highlights
133rd
Current rank
64th
Highest Rank
178th
Lowest Rank
124th
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
133--
2023
133133140
2022
137136137
2021
135127135
2020
133131133
2019
131129138
2018
137112138
2017
11393128
2016
9285121
2015
10164101
