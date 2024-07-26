FIFA.com

Rwandan Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ferwafa.rw

Address

Boîte postale 2000,

KIGALI

Rwanda

Contact

Phone: +250/518 525

Email:ferwafa@yahoo.fr

Fax: +250/518 523

Organisation

President

Alphonse MUNYANTWALI

Vice President

Marcel HABYARIMANA

Mugisha RICHARD

General Secretary

Kalisa ADOLPHE

Treasurer

Apollinaire MPILIKANYI

Media And Communication Manager

Thabit HABINEZA

Technical Director

Gerard BUSCHER

National Coach Men

Torsten SPITTLER

National Coach Women

Theogenie MUKAMUSONERA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Louis HAKIZIMANA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ambroise HAKIZIMANA

Referee Coordinator

Ambroise HAKIZIMANA

