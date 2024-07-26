Rwandan Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ferwafa.rw
Address
Boîte postale 2000,
KIGALI
Rwanda
Contact
Phone: +250/518 525
Email:ferwafa@yahoo.fr
Fax: +250/518 523
Organisation
President
Alphonse MUNYANTWALI
Vice President
Marcel HABYARIMANA
Mugisha RICHARD
General Secretary
Kalisa ADOLPHE
Treasurer
Apollinaire MPILIKANYI
Media And Communication Manager
Thabit HABINEZA
Technical Director
Gerard BUSCHER
National Coach Men
Torsten SPITTLER
National Coach Women
Theogenie MUKAMUSONERA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Louis HAKIZIMANA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ambroise HAKIZIMANA
Referee Coordinator
Ambroise HAKIZIMANA
