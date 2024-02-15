World Ranking
Russia
Russia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
36
3
Egypt
EgyptEGY
1500.38
37
21
Qatar
QatarQAT
1499.34
38
Russia
RussiaRUS
1498.84
39
10
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'IvoireCIV
1494.57
40
1
Czechia
CzechiaCZE
1494.04
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
38th
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
70th
Lowest Rank
25th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
38--
2023
383739
2022
373337
2021
343341
2020
393239
2019
383750
2018
484170
2017
645665
2016
562356
2015
242333
Russian Football Union's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Russian Football Union
