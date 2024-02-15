World Ranking
Russia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
38th
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
70th
Lowest Rank
25th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|38
|-
|-
2023
|38
|37
|39
2022
|37
|33
|37
2021
|34
|33
|41
2020
|39
|32
|39
2019
|38
|37
|50
2018
|48
|41
|70
2017
|64
|56
|65
2016
|56
|23
|56
2015
|24
|23
|33
