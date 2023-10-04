Russian Football Union
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.rfs.ru
Address
House of Football,
7 Narodnaya street,
115172 MOSCOW
Russia
Contact
Phone: +7-495/926 1300
Email:info@rfs.ru
Fax: +7-495/926 1305
Organisation
President
Aleksandr DIUKOV
Senior Vice President
Nikita SIMONYAN
Vice President
Aleksandr ALAEV
Denis SOLOVEV
Evgeny GINER
Igor KAMENSKOY
General Secretary
Maxim MITROFANOV
Treasurer
Arseny ZAMYATIN
Media And Communication Manager
Petr LIMONOV
Technical Director
Andrey LEKSAKOV
National Coach Men
Valeri KARPIN
National Coach Women
Yury KRASNOZHAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Pavel KAMANTSEV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Milorad MAZIC
Referee Coordinator
Daria GADZHIEVA
Futsal Coordinator
Irina POSIRENINA
