Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
56
3
Paraguay
ParaguayPAR
1430.73
57
2
Jamaica
JamaicaJAM
1421.54
58
8
South Africa
South AfricaRSA
1410.23
59
4
Iraq
IraqIRQ
1409.44
60
1
Finland
FinlandFIN
1401.31
Highlights
58th
Current rank
16th
Highest Rank
124th
Lowest Rank
55th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
19
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
58--
2023
666266
2022
676769
2021
686675
2020
717172
2019
717074
2018
727178
2017
816081
2016
606074
2015
725275
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

