South African Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.safa.net

Address

76 Nasrec Road,

Nasrec Extension 3,

P.O. Box 910,

2190 JOHANNESBURG

South Africa

Phone: +27-11/567 2010

Email:ceo@safa.net

Fax: +27-11/494 3013

Organisation

President

Danny JORDAAN

Vice President

Elvis SHISHANA

Gay MOKOENA

Irvin KHOZA

Lucas NHLAPO

Ria LEDWABA

Xolile NKOMPELA

General Secretary

Lydia MONYEPAO

Media And Communication Manager

Domnic CHIMNAVHI

Technical Director

Walter STEENBOK

National Coach Men

Hugo BROOS

National Coach Women

Desiree ELLIS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Victor GOMES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Abdul Basit EBRAHIM

Referee Coordinator

Abdul Basit EBRAHIM

Futsal Coordinator

Thomas SADIKE

