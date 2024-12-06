South African Football Association
Official Sitewww.safa.net
Address
76 Nasrec Road,
Nasrec Extension 3,
P.O. Box 910,
2190 JOHANNESBURG
South Africa
Contact
Phone: +27-11/567 2010
Email:ceo@safa.net
Fax: +27-11/494 3013
Organisation
President
Danny JORDAAN
Vice President
Elvis SHISHANA
Gay MOKOENA
Irvin KHOZA
Lucas NHLAPO
Ria LEDWABA
Xolile NKOMPELA
General Secretary
Lydia MONYEPAO
Media And Communication Manager
Domnic CHIMNAVHI
Technical Director
Walter STEENBOK
National Coach Men
Hugo BROOS
National Coach Women
Desiree ELLIS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Victor GOMES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Abdul Basit EBRAHIM
Referee Coordinator
Abdul Basit EBRAHIM
Futsal Coordinator
Thomas SADIKE
