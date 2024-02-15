World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
43
13
Algeria
AlgeriaALG
1480.24
44
3
Panama
PanamaPAN
1475.62
45
2
Romania
RomaniaROU
1472.73
46
2
Norway
NorwayNOR
1472.36
47
4
Mali
MaliMLI
1469.81
Highlights
45th
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
57th
Lowest Rank
26th
Average Rank
11
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
45--
2023
434348
2022
524754
2021
443745
2020
373444
2019
372537
2018
242440
2017
413847
2016
391639
2015
16716
