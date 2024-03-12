Romanian Football Federation
Official Sitewww.frf.ro
Address
House of Football,
Str. Serg. Serbanica Vasile 12,
022186 BUCHAREST
Romania
Phone: +40-21/302 9150
Email:frf@frf.ro
Fax: +40-21/302 9192
Organisation
President
Razvan BURLEANU
Vice President
Gino IORGULESCU
General Secretary
Radu VISAN
Treasurer
Adrian MITIRITA
Georgiana SCHILLO
Media And Communication Manager
Gabriel BERCEANU
Technical Director
Mihai STOICHITA
National Coach Men
Mircea LUCESCU
National Coach Women
Massimo PEDRAZZINI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kyros VASSARAS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Augustus CONSTANTIN
Referee Coordinator
Kyros VASSARAS
Futsal Coordinator
Daniel PETCU
