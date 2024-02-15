World Ranking
Qatar
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
37th
Current rank
42nd
Highest Rank
113th
Lowest Rank
80th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|37
|-
|-
2023
|58
|58
|61
2022
|60
|48
|60
2021
|48
|42
|58
2020
|58
|55
|59
2019
|55
|55
|62
2018
|93
|93
|103
2017
|102
|78
|102
2016
|87
|78
|91
2015
|86
|85
|109
Qatar Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?