World Ranking
Qatar
Qatar
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
35
2
Türkiye
TürkiyeTUR
1505.28
36
3
Egypt
EgyptEGY
1500.38
37
21
Qatar
QatarQAT
1499.34
38
Russia
RussiaRUS
1498.84
39
10
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'IvoireCIV
1494.57
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
37th
Current rank
42nd
Highest Rank
113th
Lowest Rank
80th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
37--
2023
585861
2022
604860
2021
484258
2020
585559
2019
555562
2018
9393103
2017
10278102
2016
877891
2015
8685109
Qatar Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Qatar Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking