Puerto Rico
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
158
Afghanistan
AfghanistanAFG
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New CaledoniaNCL
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto RicoPUR
1007.19
161
Maldives
MaldivesMDV
1003.48
162
Myanmar
MyanmarMYA
1000.46
Highlights
160th
Current rank
97th
Highest Rank
202nd
Lowest Rank
165th
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
30
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
160--
2023
160159166
2022
170169172
2021
173171179
2020
179178179
2019
178178181
2018
179158179
2017
166133167
2016
144112172
2015
172150172
