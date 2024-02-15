World Ranking
Puerto Rico
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
158
|1017.68
159
|1008.92
160
|1007.19
161
|1003.48
162
|1000.46
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
160th
Current rank
97th
Highest Rank
202nd
Lowest Rank
165th
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
30
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|160
|-
|-
2023
|160
|159
|166
2022
|170
|169
|172
2021
|173
|171
|179
2020
|179
|178
|179
2019
|178
|178
|181
2018
|179
|158
|179
2017
|166
|133
|167
2016
|144
|112
|172
2015
|172
|150
|172
