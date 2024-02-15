World Ranking
Korea DPR
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
114th
Current rank
57th
Highest Rank
181st
Lowest Rank
119th
Average Rank
32
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|114
|-
|-
2023
|116
|115
|116
2022
|112
|108
|112
2021
|109
|109
|115
2020
|115
|115
|116
2019
|116
|113
|122
2018
|109
|106
|120
2017
|126
|110
|132
2016
|125
|94
|126
2015
|105
|105
|157
