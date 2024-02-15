World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
112
Congo
CongoCGO
1179.8
113
1
Azerbaijan
AzerbaijanAZE
1174.22
114
2
Korea DPR
Korea DPRPRK
1168.12
115
8
Lebanon
LebanonLBN
1168.07
116
2
Togo
TogoTOG
1165.74
Highlights
114th
Current rank
57th
Highest Rank
181st
Lowest Rank
119th
Average Rank
32
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
114--
2023
116115116
2022
112108112
2021
109109115
2020
115115116
2019
116113122
2018
109106120
2017
126110132
2016
12594126
2015
105105157
