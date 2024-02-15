World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
5
Brazil
BrazilBRA
1784.09
6
Netherlands
NetherlandsNED
1745.48
7
Portugal
PortugalPOR
1745.06
8
Spain
SpainESP
1732.64
9
Italy
ItalyITA
1718.82
Highlights
7th
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
43rd
Lowest Rank
11th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
7--
2023
769
2022
989
2021
858
2020
557
2019
757
2018
637
2017
338
2016
868
2015
747
