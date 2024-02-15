World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
28
14
Nigeria
NigeriaNGA
1522.26
29
Wales
WalesWAL
1521.88
30
1
Poland
PolandPOL
1520.24
31
1
Ecuador
EcuadorECU
1519.2
32
2
Serbia
SerbiaSRB
1517.43
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
30th
Current rank
5th
Highest Rank
78th
Lowest Rank
35th
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
30--
2023
312331
2022
222228
2021
271927
2020
191819
2019
191922
2018
20621
2017
7515
2016
151535
2015
343043
