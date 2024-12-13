Polish Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.pzpn.pl
Address
ul. Bitwy Warszawskiej 1920 r. 7,
02-366 WARSAW
Poland
Contact
Phone: +48-22/551 2300
Email:pzpn@pzpn.pl
Fax: +48-22/551 2240
Organisation
President
Cezary KULESZA
Vice President
Adam KAZMIERCZAK
Henryk KULA
Maciej MATENKO
Mieczyslaw GOLBA
Wojciech CYGAN
General Secretary
Lukasz WACHOWSKI
Treasurer
Ewa BAZAN
Media And Communication Manager
Jakub KWIATKOWSKI
Technical Director
Marcin DORNA
National Coach Men
Michal PROBIERZ
National Coach Women
Nina PATALON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Tomasz MIKULSKI
Referee Coordinator
Damian PICZ
Futsal Coordinator
Bartosz LASKI
