Polish Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.pzpn.pl

Address

ul. Bitwy Warszawskiej 1920 r. 7,

02-366 WARSAW

Poland

Contact

Phone: +48-22/551 2300

Email:pzpn@pzpn.pl

Fax: +48-22/551 2240

Organisation

President

Cezary KULESZA

Vice President

Adam KAZMIERCZAK

Henryk KULA

Maciej MATENKO

Mieczyslaw GOLBA

Wojciech CYGAN

General Secretary

Lukasz WACHOWSKI

Treasurer

Ewa BAZAN

Media And Communication Manager

Jakub KWIATKOWSKI

Technical Director

Marcin DORNA

National Coach Men

Michal PROBIERZ

National Coach Women

Nina PATALON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Tomasz MIKULSKI

Referee Coordinator

Damian PICZ

Futsal Coordinator

Bartosz LASKI

