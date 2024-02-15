World Ranking
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
163
Tahiti
TahitiTAH
999.48
164
Andorra
AndorraAND
998
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New GuineaPNG
990.61
166
South Sudan
South SudanSSD
989.29
167
St Lucia
St LuciaLCA
988.67
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
165th
Current rank
153rd
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
180th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
165--
2023
165159165
2022
158158165
2021
165164166
2020
166165166
2019
165165171
2018
168158180
2017
160153172
2016
170159203
2015
203199206
Papua New Guinea Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Papua New Guinea Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking