World Ranking
Papua New Guinea
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
163
|999.48
164
|998
165
|990.61
166
|989.29
167
|988.67
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
165th
Current rank
153rd
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
180th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|165
|-
|-
2023
|165
|159
|165
2022
|158
|158
|165
2021
|165
|164
|166
2020
|166
|165
|166
2019
|165
|165
|171
2018
|168
|158
|180
2017
|160
|153
|172
2016
|170
|159
|203
2015
|203
|199
|206
