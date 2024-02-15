World Ranking
Palestine
Palestine
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
95
Belarus
BelarusBLR
1232.8
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and TobagoTRI
1228.05
97
2
Palestine
PalestinePLE
1227.2
98
1
Benin
BeninBEN
1225.1
99
7
Tajikistan
TajikistanTJK
1218.89
Highlights
97th
Current rank
73rd
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
139th
Average Rank
71
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
97--
2023
999399
2022
9393100
2021
9998104
2020
102102104
2019
10699106
2018
9973101
2017
8080134
2016
131110133
2015
134115141
