Palestine
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
95
|1232.8
96
|1228.05
97
2
|1227.2
98
1
|1225.1
99
7
|1218.89
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
97th
Current rank
73rd
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
139th
Average Rank
71
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|97
|-
|-
2023
|99
|93
|99
2022
|93
|93
|100
2021
|99
|98
|104
2020
|102
|102
|104
2019
|106
|99
|106
2018
|99
|73
|101
2017
|80
|80
|134
2016
|131
|110
|133
2015
|134
|115
|141
