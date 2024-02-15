World Ranking
Peru
Peru
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
31
1
Ecuador
EcuadorECU
1519.2
32
2
Serbia
SerbiaSRB
1517.43
33
2
Peru
PeruPER
1512.68
34
2
Scotland
ScotlandSCO
1506.89
35
2
Türkiye
TürkiyeTUR
1505.28
Highlights
33rd
Current rank
10th
Highest Rank
91st
Lowest Rank
50th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
33
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
33--
2023
352135
2022
212123
2021
222127
2020
252125
2019
211921
2018
201121
2017
111019
2016
191948
2015
474664
Peruvian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Peruvian Football Association
