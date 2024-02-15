World Ranking
Peru
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
33rd
Current rank
10th
Highest Rank
91st
Lowest Rank
50th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
33
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|33
|-
|-
2023
|35
|21
|35
2022
|21
|21
|23
2021
|22
|21
|27
2020
|25
|21
|25
2019
|21
|19
|21
2018
|20
|11
|21
2017
|11
|10
|19
2016
|19
|19
|48
2015
|47
|46
|64
Peruvian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?