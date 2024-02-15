World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
54
2
Costa Rica
Costa RicaCRC
1437.57
55
1
Slovenia
SloveniaSVN
1431.4
56
3
Paraguay
ParaguayPAR
1430.73
57
2
Jamaica
JamaicaJAM
1421.54
58
8
South Africa
South AfricaRSA
1410.23
Highlights
56th
Current rank
8th
Highest Rank
103rd
Lowest Rank
35th
Average Rank
40
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
56--
2023
534853
2022
464650
2021
433343
2020
343441
2019
403341
2018
323033
2017
303043
2016
403646
2015
464685
