World Ranking
Paraguay
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
54
2
|1437.57
55
1
|1431.4
56
3
|1430.73
57
2
|1421.54
58
8
|1410.23
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
56th
Current rank
8th
Highest Rank
103rd
Lowest Rank
35th
Average Rank
40
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|56
|-
|-
2023
|53
|48
|53
2022
|46
|46
|50
2021
|43
|33
|43
2020
|34
|34
|41
2019
|40
|33
|41
2018
|32
|30
|33
2017
|30
|30
|43
2016
|40
|36
|46
2015
|46
|46
|85
