Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
42
2
Chile
ChileCHI
1489.82
43
13
Algeria
AlgeriaALG
1480.24
44
3
Panama
PanamaPAN
1475.62
45
2
Romania
RomaniaROU
1472.73
46
2
Norway
NorwayNOR
1472.36
Highlights
44th
Current rank
29th
Highest Rank
150th
Lowest Rank
86th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
39
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
44--
2023
414158
2022
616063
2021
636378
2020
787781
2019
817481
2018
715371
2017
554961
2016
585169
2015
645365
Panamanian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Panamanian Football Association
