World Ranking
Pakistan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
193
|879.32
194
|870.63
195
|856.54
196
|856.18
197
|851.19
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
195th
Current rank
141st
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
176th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|195
|-
|-
2023
|195
|193
|201
2022
|195
|194
|197
2021
|198
|197
|200
2020
|200
|200
|200
2019
|201
|199
|205
2018
|199
|197
|203
2017
|201
|197
|201
2016
|197
|185
|197
2015
|184
|170
|188
