Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
193
Aruba
ArubaARU
879.32
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei DarussalamBRU
870.63
195
Pakistan
PakistanPAK
856.54
196
Tonga
TongaTGA
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman IslandsCAY
851.19
Highlights
195th
Current rank
141st
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
176th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
195--
2023
195193201
2022
195194197
2021
198197200
2020
200200200
2019
201199205
2018
199197203
2017
201197201
2016
197185197
2015
184170188
Pakistan Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Pakistan Football Federation
