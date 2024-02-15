World Ranking
Oman
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
78
2
|1311.43
79
9
|1310.5
80
6
|1307.6
81
3
|1306.14
82
4
|1297.32
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
80th
Current rank
50th
Highest Rank
129th
Lowest Rank
89th
Average Rank
37
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|80
|-
|-
2023
|74
|72
|74
2022
|75
|75
|79
2021
|79
|77
|81
2020
|82
|82
|82
2019
|82
|81
|90
2018
|82
|82
|103
2017
|101
|101
|122
2016
|121
|97
|129
2015
|104
|91
|104
Oman Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?