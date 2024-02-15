World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
78
2
Honduras
HondurasHON
1311.43
79
9
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial GuineaEQG
1310.5
80
6
Oman
OmanOMA
1307.6
81
3
El Salvador
El SalvadorSLV
1306.14
82
4
Bahrain
BahrainBHR
1297.32
Highlights
80th
Current rank
50th
Highest Rank
129th
Lowest Rank
89th
Average Rank
37
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
80--
2023
747274
2022
757579
2021
797781
2020
828282
2019
828190
2018
8282103
2017
101101122
2016
12197129
2015
10491104
