World Ranking
Aotearoa New Zealand
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
101
12
|1206.72
102
1
|1202.77
103
1
|1197.47
104
6
|1196.97
105
11
|1194.58
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
103rd
Current rank
47th
Highest Rank
161st
Lowest Rank
103rd
Average Rank
57
Biggest climb
37
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|103
|-
|-
2023
|104
|100
|104
2022
|105
|101
|111
2021
|110
|110
|122
2020
|118
|118
|122
2019
|122
|117
|122
2018
|122
|117
|133
2017
|121
|95
|123
2016
|109
|88
|161
2015
|151
|134
|159
