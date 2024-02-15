World Ranking
Aotearoa New Zealand
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
101
12
Thailand
ThailandTHA
1206.72
102
1
Kosovo
KosovoKOS
1202.77
103
1
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New ZealandNZL
1197.47
104
6
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz RepublicKGZ
1196.97
105
11
Vietnam
VietnamVIE
1194.58
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
103rd
Current rank
47th
Highest Rank
161st
Lowest Rank
103rd
Average Rank
57
Biggest climb
37
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
103--
2023
104100104
2022
105101111
2021
110110122
2020
118118122
2019
122117122
2018
122117133
2017
12195123
2016
10988161
2015
151134159
