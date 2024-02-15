World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
44
3
Panama
PanamaPAN
1475.62
45
2
Romania
RomaniaROU
1472.73
46
2
Norway
NorwayNOR
1472.36
47
4
Mali
MaliMLI
1469.81
48
3
Slovakia
SlovakiaSVK
1465.73
Highlights
46th
Current rank
2nd
Highest Rank
88th
Lowest Rank
33rd
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
46--
2023
444244
2022
433645
2021
413744
2020
444344
2019
444450
2018
464661
2017
595888
2016
834984
2015
543470
