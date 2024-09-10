Norwegian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fotball.no
Address
Ullevaal Stadion,
0840 OSLO
Norway
Contact
Phone: +47/2102 9300
Email:nff@fotball.no
Fax: +47/2102 9301
Organisation
President
Lise KLAVENESS
Vice President
Ane SKAARE-REKDAL
Arne Larsen OKLAND
General Secretary
Karl-Petter LOKEN
Treasurer
Kai-Erik ARSTAD
Media And Communication Manager
Gro ANDERSEN TVEDT
Technical Director
Siri NORDBY
National Coach Men
Stale SOLBAKKEN
National Coach Women
Gemma GRAINGER
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Espen BERNTSEN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Terje HAUGE
Referee Coordinator
Geir Age HOLEN
Futsal Coordinator
Kim HAUGEN
