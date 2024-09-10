FIFA.com

Norwegian Football Association

Information
Official Site

www.fotball.no

Address

Ullevaal Stadion,

0840 OSLO

Norway

Contact

Phone: +47/2102 9300

Email:nff@fotball.no

Fax: +47/2102 9301

Organisation

President

Lise KLAVENESS

Vice President

Ane SKAARE-REKDAL

Arne Larsen OKLAND

General Secretary

Karl-Petter LOKEN

Treasurer

Kai-Erik ARSTAD

Media And Communication Manager

Gro ANDERSEN TVEDT

Technical Director

Siri NORDBY

National Coach Men

Stale SOLBAKKEN

National Coach Women

Gemma GRAINGER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Espen BERNTSEN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Terje HAUGE

Referee Coordinator

Geir Age HOLEN

Futsal Coordinator

Kim HAUGEN

Norway Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
