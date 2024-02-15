World Ranking
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
72
2
Montenegro
MontenegroMNE
1342.64
73
2
Iceland
IcelandISL
1342.57
74
2
Northern Ireland
Northern IrelandNIR
1333.17
75
Israel
IsraelISR
1323.43
76
4
Guinea
GuineaGUI
1320.42
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
74th
Current rank
20th
Highest Rank
129th
Lowest Rank
66th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
74--
2023
726275
2022
595459
2021
544558
2020
453645
2019
362836
2018
352435
2017
242035
2016
322536
2015
302951
Irish Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Irish Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking