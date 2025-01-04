Irish Football Association
Official Sitewww.irishfa.com
Address
National Football Stadium,
Donegall Avenue,
BT12 6LW BELFAST
Northern Ireland
Contact
Phone: +44-28/9066 9458
Email:info@irishfa.com
Fax: +44-28/9066 7620
Organisation
President
Conrad KIRKWOOD
Vice President
Jack GRUNDIE
Neil JARDINE
General Secretary
Patrick NELSON
Treasurer
Graham FITZGERALD
Media And Communication Manager
Danny LYNCH
Technical Director
Aaron HUGHES
National Coach Men
Michael O NEILL
National Coach Women
Tanya OXTOBY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joe RICE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Trevor MOUTRAY
Referee Coordinator
Andrew DAVEY
