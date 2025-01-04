FIFA.com

Irish Football Association

Irish Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.irishfa.com

Address

National Football Stadium,

Donegall Avenue,

BT12 6LW BELFAST

Northern Ireland

Contact

Phone: +44-28/9066 9458

Email:info@irishfa.com

Fax: +44-28/9066 7620

Organisation

President

Conrad KIRKWOOD

Vice President

Jack GRUNDIE

Neil JARDINE

General Secretary

Patrick NELSON

Treasurer

Graham FITZGERALD

Media And Communication Manager

Danny LYNCH

Technical Director

Aaron HUGHES

National Coach Men

Michael O NEILL

National Coach Women

Tanya OXTOBY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joe RICE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Trevor MOUTRAY

Referee Coordinator

Andrew DAVEY

