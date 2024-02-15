World Ranking
Niger
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
126
1
Sierra Leone
Sierra LeoneSLE
1137.36
127
1
Sudan
SudanSDN
1128.74
128
1
Niger
NigerNIG
1127.75
129
2
Central African Republic
Central African RepublicCTA
1121.34
130
4
The Gambia
The GambiaGAM
1114.8
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
128th
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
196th
Lowest Rank
134th
Average Rank
54
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
128--
2023
129123129
2022
122114122
2021
113112121
2020
113112113
2019
112104112
2018
108103110
2017
108106132
2016
127103133
2015
10096120
