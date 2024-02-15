World Ranking
Niger
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
126
1
|1137.36
127
1
|1128.74
128
1
|1127.75
129
2
|1121.34
130
4
|1114.8
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
128th
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
196th
Lowest Rank
134th
Average Rank
54
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|128
|-
|-
2023
|129
|123
|129
2022
|122
|114
|122
2021
|113
|112
|121
2020
|113
|112
|113
2019
|112
|104
|112
2018
|108
|103
|110
2017
|108
|106
|132
2016
|127
|103
|133
2015
|100
|96
|120
