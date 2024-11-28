FIFA.com

Nigerien Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fenifoot.football

Address

Avenue François Mitterrand,

Boîte postale 10299,

10299 NIAMEY

Niger

Contact

Phone: +227/2072 4575

Email:info@fenifoot.football

Organisation

President

Hamidou DJIBRILLA

Vice President

Amadou HADARI

Ibrahim SANI

Issaka ADAMOU

General Secretary

Moumouni AMADOU

Treasurer

Souley MAHAMADOU

Media And Communication Manager

Abdel ABOUBAKARI

Technical Director

Alhousseini SAGAYERE

National Coach Men

Ezzaki BADOU

National Coach Women

Ali MAMADOU

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Amadou HADARI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gomno DAOUDA

Referee Coordinator

Boureima ATTAMA

Oumar Sako of Niger (L) celebrates goal with teammate Boubacar Djibrill Goumey during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between Niger and Ghana at Stade Municipal de Berkane in Berkane, Morocco on 9 September 2024 ©Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix
