Nigerien Football Association
Official Sitewww.fenifoot.football
Avenue François Mitterrand,
Boîte postale 10299,
10299 NIAMEY
Niger
Phone: +227/2072 4575
Email:info@fenifoot.football
President
Hamidou DJIBRILLA
Vice President
Amadou HADARI
Ibrahim SANI
Issaka ADAMOU
General Secretary
Moumouni AMADOU
Treasurer
Souley MAHAMADOU
Media And Communication Manager
Abdel ABOUBAKARI
Technical Director
Alhousseini SAGAYERE
National Coach Men
Ezzaki BADOU
National Coach Women
Ali MAMADOU
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Amadou HADARI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gomno DAOUDA
Referee Coordinator
Boureima ATTAMA
