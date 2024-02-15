World Ranking
Nigeria
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
28th
Current rank
5th
Highest Rank
82nd
Lowest Rank
39th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|28
|-
|-
2023
|42
|39
|42
2022
|35
|30
|35
2021
|36
|32
|36
2020
|35
|29
|35
2019
|31
|31
|46
2018
|44
|44
|52
2017
|51
|38
|51
2016
|51
|50
|70
2015
|66
|41
|66
