Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
26
Sweden
SwedenSWE
1531.13
27
Hungary
HungaryHUN
1525.13
28
14
Nigeria
NigeriaNGA
1522.26
29
Wales
WalesWAL
1521.88
30
1
Poland
PolandPOL
1520.24
Highlights
28th
Current rank
5th
Highest Rank
82nd
Lowest Rank
39th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
28--
2023
423942
2022
353035
2021
363236
2020
352935
2019
313146
2018
444452
2017
513851
2016
515070
2015
664166
Nigeria Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Nigeria Football Federation
