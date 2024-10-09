FIFA.com

Nigeria Football Federation

Nigeria Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.thenff.com

Address

Plot 2033,

Olusegun,

Obasanjo Way,

Zone 7,

P.O. Box 5101,

Garki,

ABUJA

Nigeria

Contact

Phone: +234-806/0770 484

Email:info@thenff.com

Fax: +234-9/53 273 27

Organisation

President

Ibrahim GUSAU

Vice President

Felix AGWU

Seyi AKINWUNMI

General Secretary

Sanusi MOHAMMED

Treasurer

David ATABO

Media And Communication Manager

Ademola OLAJIRE

Technical Director

Austin EGUAVOEN

National Coach Men

Eric CHELLE

National Coach Women

Justine MADUGU

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Faith Uwugiaren IRABOR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Zubairu SANI

Referee Coordinator

Mohammed ADEBAYO

Futsal Coordinator

Sunday OKAYI

Nigeria Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings