Nepal
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
173
|953.47
174
|950.99
175
|948.05
176
|946.08
177
|944.95
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
175th
Current rank
124th
Highest Rank
196th
Lowest Rank
165th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|175
|-
|-
2023
|175
|173
|175
2022
|175
|167
|176
2021
|169
|168
|171
2020
|171
|170
|171
2019
|170
|161
|170
2018
|161
|160
|165
2017
|171
|169
|176
2016
|181
|179
|196
2015
|192
|180
|192
All-Nepal Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
