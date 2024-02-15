World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the GrenadinesVIN
953.47
174
Grenada
GrenadaGRN
950.99
175
Nepal
NepalNEP
948.05
176
Montserrat
MontserratMSR
946.08
177
Mauritius
MauritiusMRI
944.95
Highlights
175th
Current rank
124th
Highest Rank
196th
Lowest Rank
165th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
175--
2023
175173175
2022
175167176
2021
169168171
2020
171170171
2019
170161170
2018
161160165
2017
171169176
2016
181179196
2015
192180192
