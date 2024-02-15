World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
4
Belgium
BelgiumBEL
1798.46
5
Brazil
BrazilBRA
1784.09
6
Netherlands
NetherlandsNED
1745.48
7
Portugal
PortugalPOR
1745.06
8
Spain
SpainESP
1732.64
Highlights
6th
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
36th
Lowest Rank
9th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
12
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
6--
2023
667
2022
6610
2021
101016
2020
141315
2019
141216
2018
141421
2017
202036
2016
221426
2015
14516
