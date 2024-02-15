World Ranking
New Caledonia
New Caledonia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
157
Guyana
GuyanaGUY
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
AfghanistanAFG
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New CaledoniaNCL
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto RicoPUR
1007.19
161
Maldives
MaldivesMDV
1003.48
Highlights
159th
Current rank
93rd
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
154th
Average Rank
44
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
159--
2023
159159163
2022
161153161
2021
153153157
2020
156156156
2019
156154156
2018
154154157
2017
154142169
2016
168161191
2015
181151181
