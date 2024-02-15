World Ranking
New Caledonia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
157
|1018.14
158
|1017.68
159
|1008.92
160
|1007.19
161
|1003.48
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
159th
Current rank
93rd
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
154th
Average Rank
44
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|159
|-
|-
2023
|159
|159
|163
2022
|161
|153
|161
2021
|153
|153
|157
2020
|156
|156
|156
2019
|156
|154
|156
2018
|154
|154
|157
2017
|154
|142
|169
2016
|168
|161
|191
2015
|181
|151
|181
New Caledonian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?