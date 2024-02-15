World Ranking
Nicaragua
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
134th
Current rank
92nd
Highest Rank
193rd
Lowest Rank
159th
Average Rank
50
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|134
|-
|-
2023
|134
|133
|142
2022
|142
|139
|144
2021
|143
|143
|149
2020
|149
|149
|151
2019
|150
|128
|150
2018
|129
|115
|136
2017
|119
|100
|119
2016
|124
|96
|124
2015
|92
|92
|185
Nicaraguan Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
