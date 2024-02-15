World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
132
2
Malaysia
MalaysiaMAS
1110.17
133
Rwanda
RwandaRWA
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
NicaraguaNCA
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe IslandsFRO
1102.1
136
1
Latvia
LatviaLVA
1097.84
Highlights
134th
Current rank
92nd
Highest Rank
193rd
Lowest Rank
159th
Average Rank
50
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
134--
2023
134133142
2022
142139144
2021
143143149
2020
149149151
2019
150128150
2018
129115136
2017
119100119
2016
12496124
2015
9292185
