World Ranking
Namibia
Namibia
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
105
11
Vietnam
VietnamVIE
1194.58
106
1
Mauritania
MauritaniaMTN
1194.48
107
8
Namibia
NamibiaNAM
1192.13
108
Guatemala
GuatemalaGUA
1188.17
109
Madagascar
MadagascarMAD
1187.63
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
107th
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
167th
Lowest Rank
118th
Average Rank
41
Biggest climb
62
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
107--
2023
115106115
2022
113110117
2021
112106121
2020
119116119
2019
117110121
2018
111107119
2017
11894156
2016
9998136
2015
129105129
Namibia Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Namibia Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking