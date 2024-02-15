World Ranking
Namibia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
105
11
|1194.58
106
1
|1194.48
107
8
|1192.13
108
|1188.17
109
|1187.63
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
107th
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
167th
Lowest Rank
118th
Average Rank
41
Biggest climb
62
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|107
|-
|-
2023
|115
|106
|115
2022
|113
|110
|117
2021
|112
|106
|121
2020
|119
|116
|119
2019
|117
|110
|121
2018
|111
|107
|119
2017
|118
|94
|156
2016
|99
|98
|136
2015
|129
|105
|129
