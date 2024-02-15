World Ranking
Myanmar
Myanmar
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto RicoPUR
1007.19
161
Maldives
MaldivesMDV
1003.48
162
Myanmar
MyanmarMYA
1000.46
163
Tahiti
TahitiTAH
999.48
164
Andorra
AndorraAND
998
Highlights
162nd
Current rank
97th
Highest Rank
184th
Lowest Rank
143rd
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
43
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
162--
2023
162158162
2022
159152159
2021
152137152
2020
137134137
2019
136135147
2018
139135144
2017
140140172
2016
159153167
2015
158141163
