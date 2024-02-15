World Ranking
Myanmar
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
162nd
Current rank
97th
Highest Rank
184th
Lowest Rank
143rd
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
43
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|162
|-
|-
2023
|162
|158
|162
2022
|159
|152
|159
2021
|152
|137
|152
2020
|137
|134
|137
2019
|136
|135
|147
2018
|139
|135
|144
2017
|140
|140
|172
2016
|159
|153
|167
2015
|158
|141
|163
