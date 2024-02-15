World Ranking
Malawi
Malawi
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
120
Libya
LibyaLBY
1159.51
121
2
Comoros
ComorosCOM
1156.45
122
1
Malawi
MalawiMWI
1149.4
123
1
Estonia
EstoniaEST
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
ZimbabweZIM
1144.56
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
122nd
Current rank
53rd
Highest Rank
138th
Lowest Rank
105th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
26
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
122--
2023
123123127
2022
124119124
2021
129115129
2020
123123123
2019
123123129
2018
130119130
2017
125100126
2016
10399133
2015
10988109
Football Association of Malawi's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Association of Malawi
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking