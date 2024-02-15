World Ranking
Malawi
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
122nd
Current rank
53rd
Highest Rank
138th
Lowest Rank
105th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
26
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|122
|-
|-
2023
|123
|123
|127
2022
|124
|119
|124
2021
|129
|115
|129
2020
|123
|123
|123
2019
|123
|123
|129
2018
|130
|119
|130
2017
|125
|100
|126
2016
|103
|99
|133
2015
|109
|88
|109
Football Association of Malawi's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?