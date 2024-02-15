World Ranking
Mauritania
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
104
6
|1196.97
105
11
|1194.58
106
1
|1194.48
107
8
|1192.13
108
|1188.17
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
106th
Current rank
81st
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
142nd
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|106
|-
|-
2023
|105
|99
|105
2022
|103
|103
|116
2021
|103
|100
|104
2020
|101
|98
|101
2019
|100
|99
|106
2018
|101
|100
|107
2017
|99
|81
|113
2016
|108
|96
|121
2015
|116
|89
|149
