Mauritania
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
104
6
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz RepublicKGZ
1196.97
105
11
Vietnam
VietnamVIE
1194.58
106
1
Mauritania
MauritaniaMTN
1194.48
107
8
Namibia
NamibiaNAM
1192.13
108
Guatemala
GuatemalaGUA
1188.17
Highlights
106th
Current rank
81st
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
142nd
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
106--
2023
10599105
2022
103103116
2021
103100104
2020
10198101
2019
10099106
2018
101100107
2017
9981113
2016
10896121
2015
11689149
Mauritanian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Mauritanian Football Association
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

