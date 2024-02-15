World Ranking
Mauritius
Mauritius
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
175
Nepal
NepalNEP
948.05
176
Montserrat
MontserratMSR
946.08
177
Mauritius
MauritiusMRI
944.95
178
Barbados
BarbadosBRB
943.8
179
Cambodia
CambodiaCAM
931.47
Highlights
177th
Current rank
112th
Highest Rank
203rd
Lowest Rank
156th
Average Rank
18
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
177--
2023
177177180
2022
180176180
2021
172170172
2020
172172172
2019
172156173
2018
156155161
2017
159146161
2016
145142172
2015
174168190
