World Ranking
Mauritius
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
177th
Current rank
112th
Highest Rank
203rd
Lowest Rank
156th
Average Rank
18
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|177
|-
|-
2023
|177
|177
|180
2022
|180
|176
|180
2021
|172
|170
|172
2020
|172
|172
|172
2019
|172
|156
|173
2018
|156
|155
|161
2017
|159
|146
|161
2016
|145
|142
|172
2015
|174
|168
|190
