World Ranking
Mozambique
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
108
|1188.17
109
|1187.63
110
1
|1184.49
111
1
|1181.92
112
|1179.8
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
110th
Current rank
66th
Highest Rank
134th
Lowest Rank
105th
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
30
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|110
|-
|-
2023
|111
|111
|119
2022
|114
|114
|119
2021
|118
|106
|122
2020
|106
|105
|106
2019
|105
|105
|117
2018
|117
|105
|122
2017
|110
|97
|111
2016
|107
|89
|109
2015
|111
|81
|125
Mozambican Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
