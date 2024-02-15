World Ranking
Mozambique
Mozambique
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
108
Guatemala
GuatemalaGUA
1188.17
109
Madagascar
MadagascarMAD
1187.63
110
1
Mozambique
MozambiqueMOZ
1184.49
111
1
Kenya
KenyaKEN
1181.92
112
Congo
CongoCGO
1179.8
Highlights
110th
Current rank
66th
Highest Rank
134th
Lowest Rank
105th
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
30
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
110--
2023
111111119
2022
114114119
2021
118106122
2020
106105106
2019
105105117
2018
117105122
2017
11097111
2016
10789109
2015
11181125
Mozambican Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

