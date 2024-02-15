World Ranking
Mongolia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
188
|890.97
189
|889.62
190
|889.16
191
|888.94
192
|882.76
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
190th
Current rank
160th
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
187th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|190
|-
|-
2023
|190
|183
|190
2022
|183
|183
|186
2021
|184
|184
|192
2020
|190
|190
|190
2019
|190
|183
|190
2018
|188
|186
|193
2017
|187
|187
|199
2016
|198
|198
|203
2015
|201
|194
|205
Mongolian Football Federation's details
Ranking Procedures
