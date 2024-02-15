World Ranking
Mongolia
Mongolia
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
188
American Samoa
American SamoaASA
890.97
189
Laos
LaosLAO
889.62
190
Mongolia
MongoliaMNG
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and PríncipeSTP
888.94
192
Djibouti
DjiboutiDJI
882.76
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
190th
Current rank
160th
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
187th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
190--
2023
190183190
2022
183183186
2021
184184192
2020
190190190
2019
190183190
2018
188186193
2017
187187199
2016
198198203
2015
201194205
Mongolian Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Mongolian Football Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking