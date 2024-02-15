World Ranking
Montenegro
Montenegro
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
70
17
Jordan
JordanJOR
1343.6
71
2
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
1343.32
72
2
Montenegro
MontenegroMNE
1342.64
73
2
Iceland
IcelandISL
1342.57
74
2
Northern Ireland
Northern IrelandNIR
1333.17
Highlights
72nd
Current rank
16th
Highest Rank
199th
Lowest Rank
76th
Average Rank
49
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
72--
2023
706871
2022
696772
2021
726373
2020
636364
2019
644664
2018
443952
2017
463764
2016
6356105
2015
855985
