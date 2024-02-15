World Ranking
Montenegro
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
70
17
|1343.6
71
2
|1343.32
72
2
|1342.64
73
2
|1342.57
74
2
|1333.17
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
72nd
Current rank
16th
Highest Rank
199th
Lowest Rank
76th
Average Rank
49
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|72
|-
|-
2023
|70
|68
|71
2022
|69
|67
|72
2021
|72
|63
|73
2020
|63
|63
|64
2019
|64
|46
|64
2018
|44
|39
|52
2017
|46
|37
|64
2016
|63
|56
|105
2015
|85
|59
|85
