Malta
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
170
Vanuatu
VanuatuVAN
980.33
171
Bermuda
BermudaBER
972.36
172
Malta
MaltaMLT
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the GrenadinesVIN
953.47
174
Grenada
GrenadaGRN
950.99
Highlights
172nd
Current rank
66th
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
140th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
172--
2023
172171172
2022
167167174
2021
175171177
2020
176176186
2019
184179184
2018
182182185
2017
184181191
2016
183161183
2015
162145162
