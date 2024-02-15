World Ranking
Malta
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
172nd
Current rank
66th
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
140th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|172
|-
|-
2023
|172
|171
|172
2022
|167
|167
|174
2021
|175
|171
|177
2020
|176
|176
|186
2019
|184
|179
|184
2018
|182
|182
|185
2017
|184
|181
|191
2016
|183
|161
|183
2015
|162
|145
|162
