Mali
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
45
2
Romania
RomaniaROU
1472.73
46
2
Norway
NorwayNOR
1472.36
47
4
Mali
MaliMLI
1469.81
48
3
Slovakia
SlovakiaSVK
1465.73
49
2
Greece
GreeceGRE
1453.95
Highlights
47th
Current rank
23rd
Highest Rank
117th
Lowest Rank
61st
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
19
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
47--
2023
514753
2022
454552
2021
535361
2020
575657
2019
565665
2018
646371
2017
725876
2016
605573
2015
624963
