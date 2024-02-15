World Ranking
North Macedonia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
66
2
|1376.5
67
6
|1363.42
68
3
|1362.17
69
5
|1355.55
70
17
|1343.6
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
68th
Current rank
46th
Highest Rank
166th
Lowest Rank
84th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|68
|-
|-
2023
|65
|65
|68
2022
|65
|62
|67
2021
|67
|62
|74
2020
|65
|65
|68
2019
|68
|68
|73
2018
|68
|68
|77
2017
|76
|76
|166
2016
|162
|138
|162
2015
|136
|100
|139
Football Federation of North Macedonia's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
