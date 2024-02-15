World Ranking
North Macedonia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
66
2
Uzbekistan
UzbekistanUZB
1376.5
67
6
Ghana
GhanaGHA
1363.42
68
3
North Macedonia
North MacedoniaMKD
1362.17
69
5
United Arab Emirates
United Arab EmiratesUAE
1355.55
70
17
Jordan
JordanJOR
1343.6
Highlights
68th
Current rank
46th
Highest Rank
166th
Lowest Rank
84th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
68--
2023
656568
2022
656267
2021
676274
2020
656568
2019
686873
2018
686877
2017
7676166
2016
162138162
2015
136100139
