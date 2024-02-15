World Ranking
Maldives
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
159
|1008.92
160
|1007.19
161
|1003.48
162
|1000.46
163
|999.48
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
161st
Current rank
126th
Highest Rank
183rd
Lowest Rank
155th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
38
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|161
|-
|-
2023
|161
|154
|161
2022
|156
|154
|157
2021
|157
|155
|158
2020
|155
|155
|155
2019
|155
|151
|155
2018
|152
|147
|159
2017
|155
|140
|157
2016
|154
|154
|174
2015
|160
|131
|178
Football Association of Maldives's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?