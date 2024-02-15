World Ranking
Maldives
Maldives
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
159
New Caledonia
New CaledoniaNCL
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto RicoPUR
1007.19
161
Maldives
MaldivesMDV
1003.48
162
Myanmar
MyanmarMYA
1000.46
163
Tahiti
TahitiTAH
999.48
Highlights
161st
Current rank
126th
Highest Rank
183rd
Lowest Rank
155th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
38
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
161--
2023
161154161
2022
156154157
2021
157155158
2020
155155155
2019
155151155
2018
152147159
2017
155140157
2016
154154174
2015
160131178
